ISLAMABAD - Unknown armed men riding on three motorcycles opened fire at Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) office located near Rizwan Society of Karachi killing two of its workers while injuring two others.

According to police, at least six persons riding on three motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on the PSP office killing two on the spot. The deceased include Naeem and Azhar while Fahad and Nasir were injured in the incident.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Police and Rangers have reached the spot after the incident and cordoned off the area. Further investigation was underway.