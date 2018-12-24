Share:

ISLAMABAD - About 213 km Khuzdar-Shahdadkot Section of Gwadar-Rattodero Motorway ( M-8) is nearly completed and likely to become fully functional in April 2019. An official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Sunday that 188 Km of the section has been accomplished and already open for traffic and people of Baluchistan and Sindh are benefiting by transportation of vegetables and by generating other business. He said that only 5 km of Khori-Wangu Package is under construction. In this five kilometer portion, the remaining work would be completed within three months, the official said. He said that reason of delay was non availability of funds. As soon as the payment is released to the contractor, the 5 km portion will also be completed and opened for traffic, he said. The Gwadar-Ratodero Motorway is divided into two sections; the first from Gwadar to Khuzdar and the second from Khuzdar to Ratodero.