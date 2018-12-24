Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Management of Safa Gold Mall under its Corporate Social Responsibility program invited singer/actor Farhan Saeed to inaugurate the 5th Shopping Festival at Safa Gold Mall, Islamabad. A meet and greet session with the public was also organized by the Safa Gold Mall management. Saeed was warmly welcomed by the mall management. Later, the singer came on stage and interacted with the audience. He also took pictures with his fans present at the mall. The Safa Gold Mall announced the beginning of the 5th Shopping Festival from 22nd December 2018 which will continue till the 23rd February 2019. It not only provides a significant opportunity for the people to shop under one roof and participate in the Lucky Draw but also maintains the synergy with malls around the world are also organizing shopping festival in this time of the year.

The event witnessed a prodigious crowd with remarkable pomp and show.