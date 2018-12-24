Share:

LAHORE - The third convocation of the Shalamar Nursing College was held here the other day.

On this occasion, degrees were awarded to 62 graduates. Gold medals were awarded to students Hassan Mumtaz (batch of 2017) and Aakaash Samuel (batch of 2018) for “Best Graduate” in appreciation for their excellent performances.

The chief guest of the event was Chairman of the Board of Trustees Shahid Hussain. University of Health Sciences (UHS) Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Nadeem Afzal was the Guest of Honour at the convocation. Trustees Syed Babar Ali and Chaudhry Omar Saeed, SIHS Chief Executive Brig (r) Anis Ahmed, SMDC, Principal Prof M Zahid Bashir, Chief Operating Officer Brig (r) M. Naseem Ejaz, faculty members, students and their parents attended the ceremony.

Nursing College Principal Nasim Rafiq spoke of the immense pride she felt for the graduating batch and the challenges awaiting the students ahead of their careers. She urged them to become active and valuable members of the community.