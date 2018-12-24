Share:

KOHISTAN - Upper Kohistan police on Sunday arrested the killer of four persons in the name of honour within 24 hours and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

District Police Officer (DPO) Upper Kohistan Raja Saboor told APP that less than 24 hours Upper Kohistan police has arrested the alleged killers Fazalur Rehman son of Rehmat Nabi.

It merits a mention here that on December 22 night two young girls Gulkabina Bibi, Yasmeen Bibi boys Bostan and Sobat Khan,those have been killed by their blood relative of the girls in the name of honour at Upper Kohistan village Sair Lotar.

All four boys and girls were between 20-22 years of age group while the girls and boys were cousins.

Upper Kohistan police has registered a FIR on the report of Abdul Rauf father of deceased Gulkabina Bibi against Fazalur Rehman son of Rehmat Nabi under Section 302 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).The police is investigating.