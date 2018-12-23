Share:

GUJRANWALA-Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has got registered cases against three government officers for involvement in corruption and misuse of powers.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told the media that a citizen Mirza Imran gave an application to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) that Chah Mughlan Road which was constructed about four months before has gone damaged and due to using substandard material many cracks have been occurred on the road.

During investigation, it was revealed that contractor Amar Mehfooz with the collusion of SDO Highway Mansoor Ashraf, sub engineer Sheikh Shahid has used substandard material due to which the road got damaged just after few months and after approval from the higher authorities the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered cases against the said accused and started further investigation.