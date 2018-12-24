Share:

LAHORE - In the light of a laboratory report, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued action in the metropolis against hazardous ice-creams and frozen desserts on Sunday.

On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Usman, food safety teams removed 24,125 litres of dessert and ice-cream during raids conducted in different areas of Lahore on Gourmet Foods and Chamman Ice-Cream.

According to details, PFA removed 10,699 litres of ice-cream and desserts from 16 outlets of Gourmet Foods.

PFA removed unfit products of ice-cream from Gourmet’s Umar Chowk, Township, Shama Cinema, Samanabad, Raja Market, Ayubia, Samanabad, G-1 Market, Jagwar Chowk, Johar Town, Shadman, Yateem Khana, Multan Road, Airline, Raiwind Road, Punjab Society, Qila Qasim Shah and Military Accounts Society branches.

Similarly, enforcement teams raided six outlets of Chamman Ice-Cream and sealed 13,426 litres of ice-cream and frozen dessert stock. The raids were conducted on The Mall outlet, Kareem Market, Faisal Town, Thokar Niaz Beg, Bahria Town and Daroghawala outlets.

The PFA director general said the test report released on Saturday showed that 47 brands were unfit for human consumption, including Gourmet Foods and Chamman Ice-Cream.

The production of substandard brands will remain suspended till further orders. He further said that PFA will again collect samples for laboratory test after ensuring proper reforms.