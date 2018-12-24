Share:

rawalpindi - Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani said that amendments in Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) laws will be introduced in the next few days.

The draft approved by the cabinet has been finalized. Addressing traders community and delegations from Pharmaceuticals, Chemists and Drugs at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Sunday, the minister said that the PTI led Government under its first 100 days agenda has started revamping DRAP and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to encourage merit and improve the quality of medical colleges. The proposed law will be enforced on December 27, he predicted. Under the new law, DRAP had taken major steps to bring unregulated fields of herbal, alternative medicines and medical devices under the umbrella of the authority by creating new rules for these products.

Talking about the Pharma Industry, the minister added that the future of this key industry is very bright as the government has made strong structural changes in its regulations and is providing facilitation to make it an autonomous body. However, the minister cautioned that we expect merit and responsibility from the stakeholders once it has reduced its stakes in the government. The minister said that government will establish 5 new state of the art hospitals in the twin cities to cater to the demands of masses. Answering a question on Chemists and Druggists, he said that the government is giving equal opportunities and facilitation so that they can flourish their businesses. The minister appreciated RCCI’s efforts in promoting trade and industry activities in the region. He assured all kinds of support and assistance from his ministry for resolving issues related to Pharma industry at the earliest. He also assured his cooperation and support to RCCI’s demands for allocation of grid station and access road link at Rawat industrial Estate. Earlier President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem, in his welcome address, thanked the health ministry for taking key initiatives to bring reforms in the healthcare and pharmaceutical department. He also gave a short summary of RCCI’s current and future events. Senior Vice President Muhammad Badar Haroon, Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi, former presidents, members of the executive committee, and representatives from trade associations were present on the occasion.