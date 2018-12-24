Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that incumbent government’s hard work set the province in the right direction.

“We are determined to make the dream of New Pakistan come true and exemplary steps have been taken for welfare of the common man under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He deserves credit for breaking political stagnation of 30 years in Punjab,” Buzdar said while talking to different delegations who called on him at Chief Minister’s Office.

The chief minister said that credit for successfully completing the 100-day agenda goes to the entire team. “For the first time, revolutionary shelter houses project for the poor sleeping on the roads has been started. Shelter houses have been planned to save people from harsh weather. Construction of shelter house buildings in Lahore and Rawalpindi will be completed soon. Shelter houses will be constructed in other cities too step by step. We will serve people more than they are expecting. No obstacle in the construction and development of New Pakistan will be tolerated, as the PTI government is standing with the weak ones,” he said.

Buzdar said that work done by the PTI government in 100 days was much more than the work done by other governments in their full tenures. Previously, he said, resources were restricted to just a few areas. He said that former rulers ignored the problems of deprived areas due to which these areas became more and more vulnerable. “However, as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, resources have been diverted to these areas and we will uplift every underprivileged tehsil up to the level of developed areas. The PTI government will extend all facilities to far-flung areas of the province. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country is moving towards a bright future. I’m monitoring ongoing development projects in our province. We are thankful to Allah Almighty for successful completion of the 100-day development agenda and the government will keep the public mandate and interest in mind,” he said.

Earlier, Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam lqhal said corruption and injustice-free and developed Pakistan “is our destination and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister lmran Khan we are heading towards this destination rapidly. The new generation will be given such a Pakistan where merit, justice and rule of law will prevail. The poor will get the same facilities as the elite are enjoying.”

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of party workers who met him at his Camp Office here on Sunday. The provincial minister said that former rulers made big claims of serving the people but did nothing for the masses. Instead they looted national resources mercilessly, he said. He said the nation is facing the problems of unemployment, poverty and ignorance and facilities of education and health are out of reach of the common man.

He said that people have expressed confidence in the PTI government and “we will meet their expectations and honour the promises made with the masses. We have finalized our priorities and policies under the 100-day plan. A new era of progress and prosperity will begin in the country with the enforcement of these policies”.

Iqbal said a project of construction of five million houses for the homeless and creation of 10 million jobs in next five years were big initiatives towards making the country a welfare state. He said that poverty and ignorance were not fate of Pakistan and these problems were the result of corruption of former rulers. He said the PTI government would bring the country out of problems as it believed in serving the masses. He said the PTI would work hard for eradication of hunger, disease and ignorance from the country.