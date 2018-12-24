Share:

ISLAMABAD - By-elections on vacant seats of local governments in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh were held peacefully on Sunday. Official results of the by-elections will be announced today.

Sources in the ECP said that more than 8,92,438 men and 6,77,955 women were to cast their votes in the KP for 138 vacant seats in 22 districts. The voting began at 8 am and continued till 4 pm without any breaks.

A total of 1,255 polling stations were set up among which 447 were for men and 387 for women and 421 were combined polling stations. Overall, 3,685 polling booths had been set up out of which 2,086 were for men and 1,599 for women.

More than 2,000 security personnel were deployed at 85 polling stations in Peshawar and the district administration had imposed Section 144 in the city. On the other hand, at least 105 candidates took part in by-elections on 28 vacant seats of district Municipal Corporation and district councils in Karachi besides other districts of Sindh including Umarkot, Dhoro Naro, Sukkur and Khairpur, Badin and Thar districts.

Election Commission of Pakistan had finalised the arrangements prior to the elections, as ballot papers and election material were provided to the presiding officer prior to the polls.

Political parties such as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan People’s Party, Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan, Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamaat-e-Islaami (JI) participated in the by-elections.