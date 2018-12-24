Share:

GN NEW YORK - Caitlyn Jenner gets standing ovation as she donates to St. John's Transgender Health Programme days before Christmas.

And on Friday night, Caitlyn Jenner, 68, and her live-in BFF Sophia Hutchins, 22, got into the generous spirit of the festive season.

As seen on Instagram, the trans celebrities visited St. John's Medical Center, where Caitlyn gave a check to the transgender health program courtesy her foundation.

In a video Caitlyn posted to Instagram of the visit, she could be seen getting a standing ovation in what looked like a cafeteria as she entered.

'We are here for our LGBTQ family. Thank you for the warm reception from everyone in the room,' wrote the ex of Kris Jenner in her caption.

In another Instagram album Caitlyn posted of herself and Sophia posing with people at St. John's, she revealed that she was donating to the medical center.

'Last night, on behalf of the @caitlynjennerfdn we are honored to continue our support of St. John’s transgender health program this holiday season,' she wrote.

According to its website, St. John's gives 'comprehensive transgender health services in a safe and welcoming environment where you are free to be yourself.'

Though there have long been rumors that Caitlyn and Sophia are a couple, Sophia recently went public about the nature of their bond.

'I, you know, I wouldn't describe it as a romantic relationship. I would describe our relationship as we're partners,' she said on the Hidden Truth Show With Jim Breslo.

'You know, we're business partners. I'm the executive director of her foundation. You know, we have so much in common. We see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each other because we challenge each other,' she said.

'She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways, and I hope, you know, I challenge her to grow,' Sophia added.

'And I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, you know, it's just a great match, a great partnership.'