GN CALIFORNIA - Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead are now married. After a year of dating, the HGTV star tied the knot with Ant at their home in Newport Beach, California, in a 'winter wonderland' themed wedding, according to People.

They exchanged vows beneath an altar placed in their front yard. Both Christina and Ant's children stood close by as their parents said 'I do'. Speaking with People, Ant explained how important it was for them to incorporate their children into the wedding.

'We wanted to make it about the kids,' Ant said. 'It's the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.'

Christina has eight-year-old daughter Taylor and three-year-old son Brayden from her previous marriage to Tarek El Moussa, while Ant has daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, from his previous marriage to Louise Anstead.

Christina maintains a close working relationship with her ex, as they are also co-hosts of the hit home-selling series Flip Or Flop — which continues to survive beyond their divorce.

They married in 2009, but split in 2017 citing irreconcilable differences, following a 2016 incident where Tarek fled their home with a gun; they finalized their divorce in January this year.

Just last week they gave their first joint interview since their divorce to Today, in which Christina joked that joked that there were days when she wanted to 'kill' her ex.

When asked about his ex-wife's new man, Tarek described him as 'Great,' adding, 'He seems like a good guy. My kids seem to like him.'

He then shared that he is currently dating, but it will probably be awhile before he gets into anything serious again.

'I don't think I'm gonna have a relationship for quite some time,' he said.