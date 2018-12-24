Share:

ISLAMABAD - The beautifully decorated Christmas trees in the federal capital are adding more charm to the biggest festival of the Christian community who are busy in finalizing the preparations to celebrate Christmas in a befitting manner.

Christmas tree is the main symbol of the Christmas celebration to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus and it adds more attraction to the festival of Christmas with its colorful and decorative look. On every Christmas, the members of Christian community decorate the evergreen coniferous tree, real or artificial, as a tradition associated with the celebration of Christmas. The tree is usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic. An angel and star is often placed at the top of the tree representing the host of angels.

Like other parts of the world, the Christian community living in federal capital has also setup Christmas trees in their homes and at different areas. Talking to APP, Asia Maseh, a mother of two children said, “Decorating the Christmas tree is the most exciting moment for us, so this time I have not only decorated a Christmas tree at my home but also in my office. I have invited all my colleagues to a cake cutting ceremony in order to share the joy of Christmas with them”, she said.

With the advent of December, the sale of decorative items related to Christmas also registers a significant increase, enabling the retailers to get maximum profit.

Hassan Khan, a decoration items seller said most of the people demand colorful candles and electric lights (fairy lights) to decorate their trees due to easy availability while some other decorate outdoor trees with ordinary lights, balloons and stars. He said Christmas is the perfect time when we earn a handsome amount through selling these decorative items. With only one day left, the preparations for Christmas in the twin cities are on the peak. The diplomatic enclave, Churches restaurants, shops, parks and slums have been decorated with lights, colorful posters and Christmas trees.