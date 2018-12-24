Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Division Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha said on Sunday that 16 Christmas bazaars and 11 fair price Christmas shops had been set up in the division.

Five Christmas bazaars were set up in Lahore, six in Sheikhupura district, four in Kasur and a bazaar and 11 Christmas shops were set up in Nankana Sahib. He said that in Lahore Christmas Bazaars were functional in Yuhanna Abad, Kot Lakhpat, opposite Railway Headquarters, Jallo Mor, Bata Pur and China Scheme. He said that focal persons for each bazaar were nominated and were being monitored by concerned assistant commissioners. He said that all eatable items including, meat, chicken were available in abundant quantity on subsidised and fixed price. He said that cleanliness, security and parking arrangements had been made on a very satisfactory level.