Share:

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of corruption, has been taken to Adiala prison in Rawalpindi and would be shifted to Kot Lakpat, Lahore prison on Tuesday.

Nawaz Sharif was inside the courtroom when the verdict was announced. However, soon after the judgment the former premier requested the court to send him to Kot Lakpat jail instead of Adiala.

The accountability court, however, accepted Sharif’s request. Initially, Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Adiala jail for a day. He will be shifted to Kot Lakpat Lahore prison on Tuesday.