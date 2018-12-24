Share:

KARACHI - K-Electric has announced a massive crackdown against defaulters and theft of electricity in different parts of the city. The non-discriminatory crackdown will be across the city and all legal measures will be used for strict enforcement.

The campaign against theft and defaulters is in line with the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2016. As per K-Electric’s spokesperson: “Defaulters have been given till 20th of January 2019 to clear their dues through convenient payment plans. Power thieves are urged to abstain from stealing electricity and to get their connections regularised through legal meters before the said date. Failure to do so by the 20th of January 2019 will result in serious penal consequences including disconnection along with prosecution that can lead to penalty as high as PKR 6 million and imprisonment of up to 7 years as per prevailing law.”