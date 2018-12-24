Share:

LAHORE - A 25-year-old man was shot dead by his employer for demanding unpaid salaries in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Bashir Ahmad, who was working as a cook at the house of Jamshaid in Iqbal Town. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

A police investigator said that Bashir Ahmad visited the house of his employer Jamshaid on Sunday and demanded his unpaid salaries. Bashir and Jamshaid exchanged words over the dispute of unpaid salaries. Then, Jamshaid got infuriated, took out a pistol, and opened fire on Bashir who sustained serious bullet wounds and died instantly. The alleged killer fled instantly. The police registered a murder case against the killer and launched investigation with no arrest made yet.

Constable crushed to death during police raid

A police constable was crushed to death by a speedy van in the limits on Manawan police late Saturday.

The deceased constable was identified by police as Adnan Shah, who was serving at the Baghbanpura police station.

According to officials, a team of Baghbanpura police raided at a place on the GT Road in Salamatpura to arrest a most-wanted person after Saturday midnight. As the police raided that place, the accused tried to flee. Constable Adnan was running after him on the main road when a speedy van ran over him. As a result, he died on the spot. The police were investigating the incident.

Newborn found dumped

in garbage

A newborn was found dumped in the heaps of garbage near Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday, police and rescue workers said.

Some passersby spotted the body of the baby girl in the garbage and alerted the police by phone. Rescue workers also reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue. According to police, unidentified persons fled after throwing the baby on the garbage. The police were investigating the incident.