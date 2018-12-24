Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pursuing innovative strategy for increasing tax base, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is considering development of a mobile app to file online return with greater convenience.

The Board, besides taking numerous steps to achieve the objective, would also ensure integration of databases like National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Provincial Revenue Authorities, Excise and Taxation Departments, Utility Companies and Land Registering Authorities with that of FBR.

The official sources on Sunday said this would be done in a way that a 360 degree view of economic profile of a taxpayer/non-taxpayer is developed.

Listing other measures adopted under innovative strategy, the sources said the FBR would focus on Mapping Big Businesses & Services (MBBS).

The focus would be on four big and flourishing businesses including : private hospitals, diagnostics, labs, pharmacies eateries & food outlets, bakers and wedding halls.

In entertainment sector the domains would be event management, professionals linked with showbiz, sports, drama, film, music and theatre, amusement parks & facilities, private educational institutions, especially joint ventures with international universities.

The sources said real estate sector would also be focused as it has witnessed countless transactions each year. The FBR intends to gather investors data, identify unregistered persons and ensure that due tax is paid by them.

Pakistan has also signed Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in tax matters (the Multilateral Convention) along with 126 other countries enabling Pakistan to obtain financial data of Pakistani national in three ways including: Exchange of Information on Request, Spontaneous Exchange of Information and Automatic Exchange of Information.

Moreover, Pakistan has signed 65 Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreements with other countries and under these bilateral arrangements information may be exchanged with treaty partners on bilateral basis.

Pakistan has also signed Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA). FBR has successfully exchanged information with 39 jurisdictions in September 2018. The number of exchange partners is likely to increase in 2019 and onwards.

Any information exchanged with any partner jurisdiction under any of the above frameworks can be used for purposes of broadening of tax base.