LAHORE - FG Polo team clinched the Zameen.com sponsored Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2018 trophy after beating spirited EFU Life 7-6 in the thrilling final played here at Fortress Stadium on Sunday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan was hero of the day as he fired in fabulous four goals for the winning side while he was ably assisted by his teammate Eulogio Celestino, who contributed with a tremendous hat-trick. From the losing side, which fought till the end and lost the final by just one goal margin, Edward Banner Eve hammered a hat-trick while Raja Temur Nadeem converted a brace and Syed M Aun Rizvi hit one.

EFU opened their account by converting a 60-yard penalty through Edward to take 1-0 lead. But FG team fought back well and thwarted three back-to-back goals - two by Hamza Mawaz and one by Eulogio - to have 3-1 lead. In the dying moments, Raja Temur struck one for EFU to finish the first chukker at 3-2. The second chukker saw EFU banging in two back-to-back goals - one goal each by Aun Rizvi and Edward - to take back the 4-3 lead, which couldn’t last long as FG team bounced back by smashing in an impressive brace through Hamza and Eulogio to take 5-4 edge.

In the third chukker, a royal battle was witnessed between the two finalists, as EFU first struck one goal through Raja Temur to level the score at 5-5 but then Hamza converted a 30-yard penalty to once again provide 6-5 lead to FG team. Edward came from behind to fired in a field goal to square the things at 6-6. In the dying moments of the chukker, Eulogio malleted a match-winning goal - as after that no goal was scored by either side in the third and fourth chukker - to guide FG Polo team to a narrow 7-6 victory. Major Shayan Abbasi and Nicolas Ruiz Ghuinazi supervised the match as field umpires.

In the subsidiary final, BBJ beat PBG/Remounts by eight goals to seven and half. From the winning side, Bilal Haye and Ahmed Zubair Butt hammered a hat-trick each while Maj Adil Sultan Rao and Mumtaz Abbas Dabboo contributed with one goal apiece. From the losing side, which had half goal handicap advantage, Saqib Rider and Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu slammed in a hat-trick each while Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana hit one goal.

Zameen.com vice chairman Brig (R) Haroon Malik graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the winners and top performers. Lahore Garrison Polo Club Secretary Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Zameen.com officials and a good number of polo enthusiasts were also present on the occasion to witness the enthralling final.

Winners FG polo team patron Mian Abbas Muktar told the media that his team is new but all the players displayed high-quality polo and overpowered their highly skilled and experienced opponents in the final to win the coveted trophy. “Polo is great game to play and I think it is rightly considered as games of kings. I hope FG polo will continue to excel in the upcoming high-goal events of this season.”