LAHORE - Weather remained very cold and foggy conditions prevailed in plains of Punjab, including the metropolis, on Sunday.

While cold and dry weather prevailed including northern areas, Upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted weather for Monday (today) that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very cold weather in northern parts of the country.

Foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning/night hours while frost is also expected in upper parts of the country.

No rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hours was recorded. Lowest minimum temperatures were recorded on Sunday Skardu -11°C, Gupis -07°C, Astore, Kalam, Gilgit -06°C, Hunza -05°C, Quetta, Rawalakot -04°C, Bagrote, Chitral, Dir, Drosh -03°C.