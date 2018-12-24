Share:

KARACHI - A couple along with their three children received burn injuries when a fire broke out in their house in Malir area on Sunday. According to details, the incident took place at their house located at Moinabad, Malir area within the limits of Khokhrapar police station. As a result of fire, the head of a family thirty-five-year-old Ghulam Akbar, his wife Rehana, 30, and three children including seven-year-old Anamta, Nabila, 14 and five-year-old Raja sustained burn injuries.

Locals while seeing the flames being erupted from the victims’ home gathered and rescued them to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment. According to doctors at the hospital, Ghulam Akbar was in critical condition as he sustained 90 per cent burn injuries, his wife sustained 28 per cent burn injuries while Nabila 20 per cent, Anamta, 30 percent and Raja sustained 35 per cent burn injuries. Reacting on information, firefighters also reached the site and extinguished the fire. According to fire brigade spokesperson, the fire broke out apparently due to short circuit.

Separately, a woman sustained severely burn injuries in Baldia Town. Police said that the incident took place at the victim’s house located at Sector 9-E in Baldia Town. The woman was identified as Kauser. She was immediately taken to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment where according to doctors she was in critical condition as the victim sustained 100 per cent burn injuries while the doctors were trying to save her life. Police said that apparently, it seems that the woman committed suicide while the police was investigating the case from different angles.