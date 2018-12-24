Share:

America-Pakistan (AMPAK) Business Development Forum has announced its support for United Business Group (UBG) in the upcoming elections of FPCCI, to be held on December 28.

The forum has congratulated UBG Patron-in-Chief S M Munir and other group members for its three vice presidents elected unopposed.

In his statement, founder and president of the forum, Nawaid Isa, forum’s Pakistan Chapter President Shujaat Ali Baig, General Secretary Syed Nasser Wajahat, Media Consultant Akhtar Shaheen Rind, Secretary Corporate Affairs Syed Turab Shah and others appreciated efforts of UBG leadership for the promotion of business in Pakistan.

Continuation of leadership in FPCCI is very important to boost bilateral trade and investment opportunities between USA and Pakistan under the patronage of S. M. Munir. To achieve this goal, AMPAK team will support UBG in these elections, they added.