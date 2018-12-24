Share:

LAHORE - Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that govt was not worried at all on the prospects of the PPP and the PML-N forging an alliance to launch a protest movement against the government.

Talking to the media in Lahore, the Minister said that the government would even appreciate the anticipated unison between the two parties because it would be convenient to deal with them.

The two parties, separately or united, don’t pose any danger to the government, he added.

The Information Minister reiterated that both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari had left with no role to play in country’s politics.

“They have better to form an alliance with the title: “Thugs of Pakistan" on the pattern of a film “Thugs of Hindustan”.

He said that while the Bollywood movie proved to be failure in the cinemas, “Thugs of Pakistan” would prove to be a bigger failure.

Fawad also called the leaders of these two parties a “group of blackmailers”.

“If Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Saad Rafique are innocent then one wonders who had been looting this country in the last many years”, he stated.

He said that Pakistan had a debt of Rs 6 trillion when the rule of former President Pervez Musharraf had ended in 2008.

“But the debt rose by 84 per cent to Rs 30 trillion during last eight years when Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif ruled the country.”

The Minister predicted that old political system was on the verge of collapse to make room for a new system.

He said that all eyes were now set on Monday’s court decision in Al-Azizia reference case against Nawaz Sharif. He said an anticipated decision could be judged by the court proceedings.

Fawad alleged that Sharif's children had become "billionaires" at an age when an average Pakistani child was not even eligible to get a National Identity Card.

He also criticised National Assembly Speaker’s decision to appoint Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

He questioned how could a younger brother look into the accounts of the elder brother?. Likewise, he added, it could a son be expected to see the audit reports of his father.

He said that Speaker National Assembly had taken the plea that nomination of Shehbaz Sharif as PAC Chairman was necessary to maintain cordial atmosphere in the House.

Asked if Hamza Shehbaz Sharif would also be made PAC chairman in Punjab, the Minister replied in the affirmative, stating that the practice set in the National Assembly may also be followed in the Punjab Assembly.

Citing the death of a university official in jail, Fawad lamented that country’s laws did not equally apply on all the citizens.

He said that Parliamentarians facing NAB cases had the right to be taken out of the NAB custody to attend the Assembly session whereas the ordinary persons don’t have any such immunity.

To a question why Maryam Nawaz was keeping mum these days, Fawad Ch replied that she might have read the case file of his father in the prison.

Answering another question, he said that NAB was doing its job well but still there was need for reforms.