LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Department is organising Horti Expo 2019 on January 21-22 at Expo Centre here for development of horticulture products in the country. A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that expo would be an ultimate opportunity for growers, processors and exporters to develop linkages with international stakeholders for development and export of horticulture products in Pakistan. He said that the event would be a commitment of the department to promote Pakistan as a land of investment and opportunities, for growth of horticulture trade in domestic and international markets and to initiate a collaborative dialogue between passionate minds that visualise a prosperous future. Interested persons, importers and exporters could contact on 042-99205071-72 for booking of stalls to bring their products in arena of competition.