ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court will remain closed for 16 days due to its winter vacations started from December 24 to January 8, 2019.

According to a notification issued by IHC Registrar Office, the courts would re-open on Wednesday, January 9. However, the duty judges will continue their work of conducting cases of urgency during these holidays. The duty judges will hear only pre-arrest and post-arrest bail matters, habeas corpus petitions or detention matters, cases fixed by court, urgent petitions seeking injunction or stay orders involving imminent threat of irreparable loss and any other matter of genuine urgency with the approval of the Chief Justice of IHC and vacation judge.

In this regard, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah has constituted four benches including a Division Bench to hear the cases during the next week starting from Monday (today). The CJ IHC has constituted one division bench and three single benches to conduct the hearing of the cases during this week. The Division Bench (DBs) comprises of Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb while three single benches include Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.