ISLAMABAD - The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has invited applications from the interested students for admission in short courses for understanding Arabic language. According to a university official, the two-month long short courses would begin from January 7, 2019.

The classes would be held from Monday to Thursday each week. The fee of a course is Rs 10,000.

Candidates having at least matric or equivalent religious certificate were eligible to apply for the courses by January 04, the official said. Separate classes have been arranged for men and women.

The classes would be held four days a week from 05:15 pm to 08:15 pm for male students and 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm for female students.

It may be added that the university has already been conducting short duration courses, including a certificate in Arabic language and diploma advance diploma in Arabic language for beginners, certificate and diploma holders respectively. Further details could be obtained by visiting website www.iiu.edu.pk or by calling

051-9019919; 0334-5085701.