ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police cricket team beat Huawei cricket team by 3 wickets in a friendly fixture played here at Police Headquarters cricket ground. Huawei skipper decided to bat after winning the toss and were bowled out for 133 in allotted 25 overs. Asif Khan emerged as top scorer with 27 runs while Usman Ahmed contributed significant 23 runs. Shahid Siddiqui bagged 3 wickets for 17 runs while skipper Ayub Awan and Atif Hussain took two wickets each conceding 22 and 25 runs respectively. ICT Police chased down the target in 22nd over losing seven wickets in the process. Ayub Awan led team from front and scored 27 runs while Waheed struck 26 and Hamid Ali quick-fire 19 runs. Usman and Naeem took two wickets each giving away 32 and 34 runs. Ayub Awan and Shahid Siddique were jointly declared players of the match. Islamabad Police IG congratulated the cricket team for not only achieving victory, but also ensuring healthy activities for the jawans. In his message to Ayub Awan, the IG assured his all-out support for not only cricket but for other sports as well.–Staff Reporter