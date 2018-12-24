Share:

ISLAMABAD - Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested 10 outlaws and recovered hashish, Ice, mobile phones, gold ornaments, weapons and stolen property worth Rs 773,000 collectively, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said that an effective crackdown is underway against drug-peddlers in the city following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar. SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed had assigned this task to arrest criminals and drug-pushers and SP (Investigation) Sardar Ghayas Gul constituted different teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan. Police teams arrested 10 accused identified as Waqar Khan, Asif Iqbal, Zeeshan Javid, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Rashid Ali, Adnan Afzal, Adil Shahzad, Frank John and Shahbaz besides the recovery of 2.575 kilogram hashish, 22 gram ice, mobile phone, gold ornaments, weapons and stolen property from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. Islamabad police have also arrested another 22 outlaws from various areas of the city. According to details, Bhara Khau police arrested five accused including Sahfique, Umair, Rabab, Javid Masih and Awais and recovered a Kalashnikov, illicit pistol and 13 wine bottles from their possession. Golra police arrested Ajab Khan who was allegedly involved in illegal oil sale. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Qasim and recovered a 30 bore illicit pistol from him and police also arrested Imran and recovered 510 gram hashish from him. Koral police arrested Tahir Ishfaq and recovered a 30-bore pistol from him. Lohi Bher police arrested 3 accused identified as Fatha Khan, Shah Faisal and Abdul Moeez and recovered 3 illicit pistols from their possession. Aabpara police arrested Shakeel and recovered 30 litres wine from him. Industrial-Area police arrested two men identified as Wajid and Bilal involved in a theft case.

Noon police arrested Irfan Shah and recovered a 30 bore illicit pistol from him. Shamas Colony police arrested Matiullah and recovered a 30 bore pistol from him. Shahzad Town police arrested Mohsin and recovered two pistols from him. Koral police arrested 3 accused Asmat-Ullah, Mehtab and Razzaq and recovered three 12-bore rifles from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.