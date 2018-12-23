Share:

ABBOTTABAD-Local bodies' by-elections on Sunday in all over Hazara division concluded peacefully where people have used their right to vote in favour of their favourite candidates.

In district Abbottabad LG by-polls were conducted in 90 polling stations where eight polling stations were declared as most sensitive, 45 sensitive and 37 as normal.

In district Mansehra, the elections were conducted in 31 polling stations where four polling stations were declared as most sensitive 27 as normal.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Abbass Majeed Khan Marwat has deputed 805 policemen for the security of the LG by-polls including 116 Head Constables, 616 Constables, and 73 Lady Constables. On the directives of DPO Abbottabad Special

Branch, District Security Branch Abbottabad and all DSPs visited the polling stations and reviewed the security arrangements.

In SIALKOT, police on Sunday arrested seven persons on the electricity theft charges in different areas.

Different police stations, on the report of Gepco officials, arrested Musarrat, Manzoor, Iqbal, Azhar, Usman, Hakim and Naeem for stealing electricity.