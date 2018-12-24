Share:

According to media reports, a man fired three shots into a window of a restaurant in central Brussels before quickly fleeing the scene.

A witness reported that the man had a Kalashnikov assault rifle. No one was reportedly injured in the incident. The shooter was targeting La Parisienne restaurant on Avenue Louise.

According to a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, Ine Van Wymersch, it was not believed to be a terrorist attack. The motive of the attack is unclear.

Police officers are searching for the suspect and will try to identify the attacker as soon as possible, the prosecutor's office spokeswoman added. Ballistics experts have been sent to the scene.