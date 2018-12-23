Share:

MUZAFFARABAD-President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has strongly condemned the killings by Indian army at Tarral town of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, he said the Kashmir issue was a political and human issue which could only be solved through political means under the principles of justice and human values but the India was trying to resolve this through military might.

He said the martyrdom of six innocent people in Taral town was another barbaric act of the Indian forces to oppress the voice of people for their just right to self determination and this genocide of the people was a big hurdle in the way leading towards peaceful resolution of the conflict.

"The movement for right to self determination has been evolved through sacrificial blood of thousands of youths and it could not be crushed by the use of brutal force," Khan added saying the atrocities would further intensify the volatile situation in the valley.

While paying rich tribute to martyred youths, the president said Indian atrocities had been pushing the young blood in the valley to the wall forcing them to pick the gun for defending their lives and honour in retaliation.

He said the youths were being tortured by the occupant forces at police stations; they were being killed in the different parts of the valley and they witness the torture on their friends and relatives which was boosting their anger against the occupant forces.

Khan further said the Indian forces were not answerable before any institution or body resulting the intensification of atrocities day by day and the resistance was also increasing with the passage of time against the bloodshed.

He warned that India was authoring a black chapter in the history by its barbaric acts in the occupied valley for which the country would accounted for in the future as these act could not suppress the movement for just cause and she would have to bow before the will of the people.

The president also condemned Indian shelling on civilian population on Line of Control (LoC) and called upon the United Nations to send a commission of inquiry in IOK in compliance with the UN human rights commission report to assess the abuses being committed by Indian forces.

Ailing cop gets financial aid

The Faisalabad district police have provided financial assistance of Rs2.6 million to a head constable for treatment of cancer disease.

CPO Ashfaq Ahmed Khan handed over the cheque to Head Constable Muhammad Afzal’s wife, said police spokesperson.

A sum of Rs1 million has been arranged by IG Punjab and Rs1.6 million by CPO Faisalabad.