KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that no urban development, health or finance policy could be made without eliminating the political engineering and adventurism, CPEC would also be affected by showing less population. He expressed these views while talking to a 55-member delegation comprising officers from Pakistan Administrative Service of 41st Specialized Training Program in Civil Services Academy Lahore, on their visit to KMC Head Office.

“Karachi runs national and provincial economy therefore it required extraordinary policy. Whole country would benefit from improvement in Karachi. We are ready for coordination with the provincial and federal government for the betterment of city. Civil services officers should keep themselves away from political pressure and work for progress of the country,” the mayor added.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Director Coordination Masood Alam and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The mayor welcoming the delegation in Karachi said local government institutions are considered the nursery of democracy and have the ability to resolve problems of citizens on grass root level, whereas the provincial governments can only do law making. Powers should be devolved to lower level so that people could be benefited from it. He said despite having limited resources, KMC making it possible to provide basic municipal facilities to a city of more than 30 million people. Though elections of local government were held under the directive of Supreme Court, the powers were still to be devolved to these institutions.

According to a recent report of World Bank the city of Karachi required 10 million dollars for ten years. He said situation can be made better if only those departments which were devolved to other organization under the SLGO 2013 were returned to the KMC.

If funds and Octrai Zila Tax (OZT) share was released regularly, most of the projects can be made on the KMC and DMC level. Correction of water supply system would be our priority if we get the funds for it after which solid waste management, sewerage system and bringing improvement in city hospitals will be our next priority.

He said the action against encroachments was carried out on the directive of the Supreme Court and everyone saw this that when all concerned organizations were brought to one page and powers were given, city footpaths, parks and drains got rid of encroachments which were established even 40 or 45 years ago.

Mayor Karachi said the city was neglected in past and the encroachments mafia got stronger and stronger and even two big marshal laws could not remove them. Foreign investment is ready to come here if we develop our infrastructure. The development budget should only be spent on development works. We also need to bring amendment in the rules to speed up pace of development activities. The head of the delegation presented shield to the Mayor Karachi in the end and the Mayor also gave away memento to the leader of the delegation.