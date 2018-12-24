Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan remarked on Monday that the cases pertaining to missing persons would be resolved on a priority basis.

Imran met with Balochistan National Party head Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Monday. The two parties decided to form a commission to probe the issue.

BNP’s six-point agenda was discussed in the meeting. The party raised concerns on issues pertaining to education, health, employment opportunities and the fishing industry.

Imran said that these problems would be solved at all costs. The PM assured them that the government will support their demands. Balochistan’s problems are grave and we are trying to solve them on a priority basis, Khan said.