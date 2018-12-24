Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) managed to win most of the seats in the local government by-elections amid low turnout, according to unofficial results.

As per provisional results, the candidates of the MQM-P won nine seats, Pakistan People’s Party bagged three and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Awami National Party could managed to win one seat each till filling the story.

As many as 183 candidates tried their luck for 25 seats in Karachi’s six districts. Four seats were lying vacant in West and Central each, eight in Malir, six in South, two in East and one in Korangi. As per unofficial results, the MQM-P clean swept district Central and Korangi by clinching all the seats. The candidates of the PPP are leading in three constituencies of district South.

The PTI could managed to retain one seat out of its two got vacant as Firdaus Shamim Naqvi and Shahnawaz Jadoon vacated these seats after being elected as MPA. The PTI’s candidate Dr Niaz Memon emerged as Chairman on UC-18 (East), the seat vacated by Naqvi, the incumbent Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, whereas lost to PPP at the seat vacated by its another MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon.

The turnout remained extremely low across the city as most of the camps established by the political parties wore deserted looks.

After the results, the MQM-P convener and Federal Minister for Information and Technology Khalid Maqboold Siddiqui said the results of these by-elections held in Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas increased the doubts casted on the 25th July General Elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarter in Bahadurabad, the MQM-P chief said the Urban areas of Sindh depict the view they had before the general polls, adding that the results of by-elections clearly show to whom Urban Sindh’s mandate belongs to. “We thank to Almighty Allah as we have completed almost a clean sweep in Karachi Central, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas,” said the MQM-P chief while adding that they won all their seats got vacant owing to resignations and deaths of some members.

Siddiqui claimed that the margin of their victory remained double and even triple at some places in Karachi and Hyderabad, adding that the situation was no different in Mipurkhas. He demanded of the judiciary and the Election Commission of Pakistan to decide their applications filed against ‘manipulation’ in the results of the general elections 2018 on urgent basis as per the Constitution. He demanded that the next general elections in Karachi and other Urban areas should be held after ‘fair’ census and delimitations.

The party senior leader and MPA Kanwar Naveed Jameel said the results show that the people of urban Sindh still have confidence in the MQM-P as it has been a practice for the last 35 years. He hoped that the people would ‘continue’ voting for them and they would win the upcoming local government and the general polls even with a bigger margin.

MQM-P wins Mirpurkhas seats

MQM-P won the all three councillor seats of the city in local government by-elections held on Sunday amid strict security.

Report said that all the three councillor seats had been vacated after death of an Haq Parast councillor Asif Qureshi of Ward No 39 and resignations of its ex-councillors of Ward No 6 and 23.

The elections were held peacefully as patrolling was intensified. Political parties including MQM-P, PTI and PPP established their camps for helping out voters in casting their votes. Police and Rangers were deployed at the polling stations to maintain law and order.

According to result of Ward No 6, MQM-P candidate Raeesuddin Chohan win the seat as acquired 446 votes while rival candidate of PPP Ishtiaque Baig got 331 votes.

According to result of ward no 23, MQM-P candidate Imran Qureshi win the seat as he gained 496 votes while his rival candidate Naeem of PPP obtained 291 votes and PTI candidate Muhammad Iqbal got 230 votes.

At the seat of ward no 39, MQM-P candidate Junaid Qureshi acquired 685 votes and his rival candidate Javed Ahmed of PPP got 68 votes.

Later after winning the above three seats, celebrations were held at the district office of MQM-P Mirpurkhas where sweets were distributed while rallies were also taken out.

Later, district incharge Mujibul Haq speaking congratulated the winners and workers on their success. He said that newly-elected councillors would play their vital role for development of their areas and welfare of the masses.