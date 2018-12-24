Share:

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that he has never misused his authority hence has no fear for the Accountability Court verdict scheduled to be delivered today.

The court is due to announce its verdicts in the remaining two corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif today.

Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik had reserved the verdicts in Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia references against the Sharif family on Wednesday.

"My conscience is clear. I haven’t done anything which can put me to shame," he said while speaking to the party leaders before leaving for the court. "I am hopeful I will get justice. I have served the country with utmost honesty."

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said that there is nothing in the case against him and lamented that Pakistan has once again been off tracked from the road to progress.

"The incumbent government has sabotaged the nation's progress," he added.

Sources informed that the party representative kept asking Nawaz, party's strategy for protest in case he is sentenced today. Nawaz left the decision on the party's senior leadership.

The trial against the Sharif family commenced on September 14, 2017.

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the accountability court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference. Nawaz, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

Flagship Investment Limited

The charge against the family is that Hassan Nawaz Sharif , the former premier’s youngest son, set up an investment firm in 2001, with an office registered in the United Kingdom. At the time he was 25-years-old.

Nawaz has never accepted any connection with his son’s business, although the Bureau alleges that his name was listed as chairman of the board, further adding that Hasan was under the guardianship of his father till 1995.

Earlier this month, during a hearing, the NAB stated that Nawaz Sharif even received an amount of 0.78 million AED from the investment firm that he claims to have no stake in.

The Accountability Court had to determine how and from where did Hasan get the funds to set up the investment firm.

Al-Azizia Steel Mills

Hussain Nawaz Sharif , the former prime minister’s elder son, claims that he received a sum of $5.4 million from his grandfather to establish the steel conglomerate in Saudi Arabia. The payment was made by a Qatari royal on the request of the elder Sharif. Thereafter, scrap machinery was transported from their Ahli Steel Mills in Dubai to Jeddah to establish Al-Azizia in 2001.

The JIT constituted to investigate the graft allegations insisted that the real owner of the mills was Nawaz Sharif , and it was being operated by his son on his behalf. Hussain was 29-years-old at the time. The JIT also held that Nawaz Sharif received 97 per cent profit as ‘gifts’ from Hill Metals Establishment, another company established by Hussain Nawaz Sharif in 2005, in Saudi Arabia.

Of the amount, Nawaz Sharif transferred 77 percent to his daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif . (Maryam is not accused in this reference). Here as well, the NAB claims that since Sharif received a large profit from Hussain’s companies, he is the real owner and not his son. However, during the proceedings the NAB could not substantiate its claim through documentary evidences and instead placed the burden of proof on the accused.