ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau approved extension in services of over 40 senior and junior prosecutors working on monthly fee basis, The Nation has learnt.

Documents available with The Nation reveal that Chairman NAB Justice (r) Javeed Iqbal gave extension in services of over 40 prosecutors including Additional Prosecutor General Accountability and legal team which represented NAB against former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and his family in corruption cases in Accountability Court under section 8(c) of NAO 1999. Interestingly, Irfan Ahmed Bhoola who was awarded ‘merit certificate’ by President of Pakistan last month is also among the prosecutors list.

According to the list, eight prosecutors belong to NAB headquarters including Akbar Tarar, APGA, Imran-ul-Haq Khan, special prosecutor (Supreme Court), Farid-ul-Hassan, special prosecutor (High Court), Nasir Mahmood Mughal, special prosecutor HC, Imraz Aziz Qureshi, senior legal consultant, Azal Qureshi, special prosecutor HC, Ajmal Aziz Khalid, special prosecutor TC/LC, Osman Karim, special prosecutor TC.

Nine prosecutors from Lahore including Ch Khaliq-uz-Zaman, Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari, Special Prosecutor High Court Ahsan Rasool Chattha, Special Prosecutor HC Yasir Siddique Mughal, Special Prosecutor HC Asad Ullah Malik, Special Prosecutor Waris Janjua, Special Prosecutor Ali Chattha, Special Prosecutor Syed Wasif Ali Zaidi and Special Prosecutor Hafiz Asad Ullah were given monthly basis extension.

12 special prosecutors of Karachi Bureau including Akram Javed, special prosecutor, Razique Khalhoro, special prosecutor, Zahid Hussain Baladi, special prosecutor, Humayun Hanif, lower court prosecutor, Kailash Ashok Vawani, special prosecutor, Niaz Hussain Mirani, special prosecutor, Ghous Buz, special prosecutor, Jangu Khan, special prosecutor, Naveed Karim, special prosecutor and Tahir Mehmood Wallana, special prosecutor are part of the list.

Five prosecutors of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including Jamil Khan, DPGA, Syed Azeem, special prosecutor, Ali Jan, special prosecutor and Imtiaz Ullah Khan, special prosecutor and 3 prosecutors of Rawalpindi Bureau Muzzaffar Abbasi, Irfan Ahmed and Wasiq Malik were given monthly basis extension in their services.

The NAB has attached 3 special prosecutors out of these 40 with joint investigation team investigating the money laundering scam.

The NAB notification in this regard says that the services of 3 prosecutors Arshad Qayyum, Wasiq Hussain Malik and Niaz Hussain Mirani are hereby attached with the JIT constituted in pursuance of Supreme Court order dated 05-09-2018 on full time basis as co-opt member for assistance of the JIT stationed at Karachi with immediate effect and till completion of the assigned task.

Well placed sources in the Bureau told The Nation that notification regarding extension in services will not be acceptable to several prosecutors and they might quit the Bureau’s legal team in coming days. They said that one of the three prosecutors who are working with JIT on money laundering scam is also thinking to quit NAB job if it will not give extension in services on yearly basis.

Solid steps to check money

laundering: NAB chief

APP adds: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday said that the anti-graft watchdog has established a separate Cell for resolving the issues of business community.

In a statement, he said that solid steps were being taken to check the menace of money laundering and return the stashed abroad money to the country from every nook and corner of the globe.

Eradication of corruption from roots has become imperative as the menace has deteriorated to an extent that it has become cancer, he said.

He said that each and every person wants to eliminate corruption and the single most viable solution of achieving the goal is to ensure self accountability as if everybody avoid corruption, nepotism and bribery this will help materialising the dream of making corruption free Pakistan.

He said that corruption is hurdle in progress and economic prosperity of the country.

NAB has deposited record over Rs 297 billion in national exchequer after recovering from the corrupt elements, he stated.

The ongoing investigations against fake Housing Societies, Cooperative Societies would be concluded, he said.

Taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion was priority of NAB, he said ,adding, that NAB has filed 105 mega corruption cases in various Accountability Courts from out of a total of 179 mega corruption cases registered.

He said that NAB conducts white collar corruption investigations after securing comprehensive evidence, documentary proves and as per law.

Right now, as many as 1210 corruption reference of Rs 900 billion are at various stages of hearing in different accountability courts, he added. The statement said that the Bureau had filed a reference against Mufti Ehsan in Mudarba case.

The Accountability Court had sentenced Mufti Ehsan 10 years imprisonment and Rs 9 billion fine, he said.

“NAB has won the mega corruption case due to its effective prosecution. NAB was trying its best to apprehend 34 culprits involved in NAB Mudarna/Musharka Schandels besides repatriating absconders fled abroad through Interpol,” he stated. He said that according to the recent survey reports of Gallani and Gallop, 59 per cent people expressed confidence over the performance of NAB.

Whereas Pakistan has been ranked at 107th in International Economic Forum’s International Corruption Perception Index, he added.

“The NAB has improved its functioning aiming to effectively eliminating the menace of corruption. NAB has fixed 10 months period from complaint verification to filing reference against the corrupt,”he stated.

The complaint verification, inquiries, investigations are being strictly concluded within the prescribed time frame of 10 months only, he added.