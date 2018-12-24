Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, while commenting on the NAB court’s decisions in the Al-Azizia and Flagship references, said that the judgment against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was only a trailer and the nation desired the accountability of all the corrupt people.

Sirajul Haq called for an across the board accountability so that no one could get an impression of the accountability of only an individual or a family.

He said that all the people, whether from the opposition or the ruling party, accused of corrupt besides those getting huge bank loan waved off and transferring their wealth to foreign lands, must be brought to accountability.