The nation will celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Tuesday with renewed commitment to work hard for progress and prosperity of the country.
It will be a public holiday and national flag will be hoisted atop all public and private buildings.
The day will dawn with Qur'an
Different organizations will hold special programmes, discussions, interviews to highlight different phases of the independence struggle and the leadership role of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.