Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Adiala jail from Accountability court Islamabad, where the doctors carried out his medical tests.

After clinical tests, the doctors declared Nawaz Sharif’s health satisfactory. He has been provided blanket and other daily usage items. He was allowed to get food from home.

It is very much likely that Thursday might be fixed as the day of his meetings. After the decision, the former prime minister requested the court to shift his to Lahore prison, which was accepted. Nawaz Sharif would be shifted to Kot Lakpat jail within next 24 hours.