MULTAN-PML-N senior leader Javed Hashmi has said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif will be convicted and sentenced by Accountability Court (AC) at every cost in Flagship and Al-Azizia case because institutions will not allow these cases to be proved wrong.

Talking to media men here Sunday he said NAB motive is to get change loyalties of politicians. If Nawaz Sharif is convicted then I will not accept this decision, he added.

Regarding South Punjab province he said this project has entered in final phase and work on this project can stop due to PTI led government U-turn. However it will not be easy for government to take U-turn on this matter.

He held almost all the parties in the parliament have supported this demand.

He underlined that Shahbaz Sharif after becoming the chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will be able to issue his production order on his own in connection with national assembly session. He said Imran Khan supports presidential system instead of parliamentary system. He is not capable to give replies to questions in assembly.

He maintained media is facing censorship and media workers are being retrenched from their jobs. Media workers are either being deprived of their jobs or their salary is being deducted, he added.

Envoys’ conference to bring

foreign investment

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said a two-day international conference of 11 countries’ envoys aimed at bringing foreign investment to the country will be held on Thursday. Talking to media in Multan, he said the government’s prudent policies are yielding positive results.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Asad Umar and PM’s Advisor on Commerce, Textiles, Industries and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood will present their economic vision at the conference.

He said the government is taking practical steps for strengthening economy and that packages from China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Malaysia are a testimony to this fact. He said Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is likely to visit Pakistan in February and Crown Prince of UAE will also visit Pakistan in the first week of January next year.

The minister said PTI-led government is committed to establishment of south Punjab as separate province but there are administrative and legislative requirements which need to be fulfilled.