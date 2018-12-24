Share:

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that both former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari have been exposed.

Addressing a joint press conference accompanied by Adviser to the PM Shahzad Akbar in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif was awarded seven years imprisonment and $25million fine after a prolonged, fair and transparent judicial process in Al-Azizia reference case.

The minister maintained that Nawaz Sharif was acquitted in the Flagship Investment case on technical basis. He said that Panama leaks issue was unearthed in April 2016 and then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name was included in the papers.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), under the leadership of Imran Khan, carried out a prolonged political struggle to bring the Panama culprits to justice. The minister said that the looted money had been laundering abroad through the accounts of Al-Azizia mills.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif and his children could not prove the money trail at any forum and added that fake companies were established to laundered the looted money abroad.