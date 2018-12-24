Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq Sunday said that former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s assets should be seized.

While talking to media men here, PM’s Special Assistant said that there is no possibility of any midterm elections.

Naeemul Haq said that the government has realised that in the prevailing system, solutions of the public issues is not possible therefore to establish modified system Prime Minister Imran Khan is seeking cooperation of the opposition.

He said that the government has formed 38 committees with the consent of PM Khan and the chairmanship of 18 committees has been given to the opposition.

He added that the Speaker National Assembly has also assured the opposition’s cooperation in law making, after meeting with other political parties.

Naeemul Haq was of the view that previous governments of Zardri and Nawaz Sharif, misused their power and destroyed the state institutions like Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and Steel mills. He asserted that Nawaz and Zardari’s assets should be seized. He also ruled out any chances of mid-term elections in the country and refuted media reports in this regard.

The media was speculating in that respect quoting the prime minister’s statement out of context, he said.

Naeemul Haq said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was successfully and smoothly running the country’s affairs and taking steps to strengthen the national economy.

The government, he said, did not want any stumbling block in the country’s progress. That was why it was making efforts to take all the political parties along to address issues of national importance, as evident from the formation of some 38 standing committees of the National Assembly, 20 of them would be headed by the government members and 18 by those from the opposition, he added.

He said leaders of PPP and PML-N had met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and assured him of their full support and cooperation for legislation in the parliament.

NAEEM MEETS GOVERNOR

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Sunday said institutions of the country would be made free of political interference while transfer/posting would be done purely on merit.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would fulfil promises made with the masses besides providing job opportunities to the youth.

He made these remarks here in a call on meeting of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq with the Governor at Governor House.

Matters of mutual interest and administrative affairs came under discussion during the meeting.

Ch Sarwar said that homeless people would be provided houses and government was showing zero tolerance against corruption while indiscriminate action would be taken against corrupt elements.

The governor said PTI government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would make country as per the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Iqbal.

Naeemul Haq said the government was working for the provision of justice, supremacy of law and constitution in the country. He said country’s economy was stabilising and foreign investors were coming to Pakistan for making investment.