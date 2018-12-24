Share:

TEL AVIV - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier engaged in a new war of words, trading mutual accusations.

Meeting with Christian IDF soldiers on Sunday as acting Defence Minister, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the row with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who earlier questioned the morality of “Jews in Israel”.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier took to Twitter to accuse Netanyahu of being responsible for the killing of thousands of Palestinians. “The Jews in Israel kick people laying on the ground. In fact, Jews don’t kick men but also women and children when they fall in the ground. But as Muslims, we will confront these people [the Jews] if they have courage to deal with us and we’ll teach them a lesson”, he said.

Erdogan and Netanyahu have on numerous occasions verbally clashed, with the Turkish president accusing Israel of “thuggery, violence and state terror” amid the Palestinians’ Great March of Return, and comparing Israel’s actions to the Nazi persecution of Jews. A billboard with photos of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, placed on a main street by the Ankara.

Erdogan also lashed out at Netanyahu as the “PM of an apartheid state”, who “has the blood of Palestinians on his hands”.

Netanyahu hit back, reiterating that “a man who sends thousands of Turkish soldiers to hold the occupation of northern Cyprus and invades Syria will not preach to us”.

Since April-May 2018, relations between Israel and Turkey hit a fresh low point after they expelled each other’s envoys amid an Erdogan-Netanyahu battle of words over deadly clashes in the Gaza Strip and the US Embassy’s relocation to Jerusalem.