Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan a new era of progress and prosperity has been started.

The new local governments system in Punjab will bring about a revolution in 25,000 villages simultaneously, he said. He said the trust shown by the international community in Pakistan was actually a success of the incumbent government, which would further increase in the coming days. He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering in Lahore’s Cantonment area on Sunday.

He claimed that the past government was based on advertisements and propaganda campaign, and only selective projects were started that could fetch them huge kickbacks. The senior minister said that the Orange Line Train as well as all incomplete projects showed the failure of the outgoing governments, which did nothing for health, education and clean drinking water projects for the general public.

Abdul Aleem said that due to wrong priorities, the federal and Punjab governments were near to bankrupt and because of that the PTI was compelled to reduce its annual development programme. He said that instead of all obstacles, the incumbent government would proceed with success and every expectation of the masses would be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also visited the Juddo Karate Club in Lahore Cantt area and witnessed the performance of the children. While talking to them, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the youth were our priority and the best available sports facilities would be provided to them by the incumbent government. He said that in each city, there should be private sports clubs so that young people could be provided opportunities for healthy activities.

Abdul Aleem appreciated the performance of kids and offered them his full support. Moreover, the senior minister also visited different areas in Lahore Cantt and inspected a number of development and ongoing projects there. People appreciated the establishment of free dispensary by Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation in their area and lauded the facilities being provided to everyone there.

Separately, Punjab Tourism Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sunday said the government was utilizing all possible resources for promotion of tourism and identifying new tourism spots. The provincial tourism department had taken many steps, he said while inaugurating the first guava festival held under the policy of agri tourism at a farm at Sharqpur Sharif.

The minister said the agri tourism was practiced all across the globe as it helped people get first hand information regarding new ways of cultivation being used by farmers. He said promotion of tourism was among the priority of the government, besides making this industry profitable. It would not only help create new job opportunities but also help the country to earn good amount of foreign exchange. The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) set up various stalls at the guava festival which attracted a large number of people.