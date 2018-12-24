Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda has said that he had declared all his properties that he owned aboard with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and challenged the leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Abid Sher Ali that he would resign from his Ministry if a single undeclared property was proved against him.

He said that the leaders of PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had supported each other to protect their corruptions, besides they appointed corrupt persons as ahead of anti-corruption institutions to protect their black money.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PML-N leadership was being criticised within the party over its alleged corruption and the PML-N’s MNAs and MPAs were no more in mood of putting their credibility at stake due to looters and plunderers of national exchequer.

He said that the PTI government’s coalition partners were on the same page against ongoing anti-corruption drive and added the accountability process in the country would continue across-the-board.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking steps to strengthen the national economy and was efficiently tackling all the crisis being faced by the country, including the balance of payments. Replying to a question regarding expected protest call by the political leaders, he said that the government would provide security to their leaders, as holding public gathering was their Constitutional right.

Maintaining law and order was the responsibility of the government, he added. He said that strict action would be taken against those who were trying to create unrest in the society.

Responding to another question, he said there were many political leaders of the PML-N, who were trying to get NRO to safeguard their political career. The Twitter account of Maryam Nawaz had already been shut down, he added.