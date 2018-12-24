Share:

At least one person died and more than 20 others injured in separate road mishaps here on Monday.

Police said that one person died and three others were injured when an over speeding passenger bus hit a motorcycle near bridge Mohsin Shah in Burewala.

Four people were critically injured in multiple-collision of vehicles in suburbs of Burewala due to dense fog. A van and truck collided at Jamlera Road resultantly five people were seriously injured.

Three people sustained injuries when a car hit the motorcycle at Chichawatni road. In Mailsi near Basti Jehan Wah, four people were injured in collision between two over speeding cars.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) and Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospitals where condition of several wounded people was stated to be critical.