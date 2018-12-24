Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said the incumbent government was encouraging foreign direct investment and creating jobs opportunities in the country.

Talking to the media, he said the government was striving hard to restore the confidence of foreign investors which would help stabilise country’s economy.

He said, with the consent of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ambassadors of P5 counties had been briefed about the policies of the government for attracting foreign investment to the country.

Qureshi disclosed that he was going to visit four neighbouring countries- Afghanistan, Iran, China and Russia in next two days as part of on-going efforts for peace and stability in the region.

He said that it was part of government’s policy to share country’s point of view with neighbouring countries and to discuss with their leadership for regional stability and peace.

He said that peace in the region would bring prosperity in the region. The FM added that resources should better be spent on education, health and prosperity instead of battles. He said that neighbouring counties had a role in the region that’s why he was going to meet the leadership of these countries. Qureshi maintained that foreign ministry was going to organise envoys conference on December 27-28, in which Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Asad Umar and PM’s Adviser on Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood would present their economic vision.

To a question, the foreign minister said that local body representatives were joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which would be helpful in strengthening the party further at local level.

To another question, FM Qureshi said that judiciary was independent and it would give verdict in the case of former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said that cases against Nawaz Sharif were initiated during the tenure of previous government. Qureshi said PTI government was going to establish a secretariat in South Punjab to remove sense of deprivation among the people of the area.

He said that a separate budget would be announced for this area. Constitutional amendments were needed for establishing a separate province, he added.

Addressing the annual ceremony of KAIMS Institute Multan, Foreign Minister Qureshi said the incumbent government was paying special attention towards education to put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

Qureshi said educated youth was real asset of the country who played their significant role in the victory of winning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in general election.

He said the previous governments had not paid due attention towards upgrading education, health and other basic facilities, adding the incumbent government was focusing more vigorously on public welfare.

He stressed the need for adopting latest trends and technologies in education as per the practices of contemporary age. Malala Yousafzai and cricketer Yasir Shah were the role models for the country’s youth, he added.

Qureshi added that there was minimum numbers of students in government schools due to lack of infrastructure. He said public sector institutions were setting up their network in South Punjab, which was a good sign.

The minister hoped that private educational institutions would provide maximum facilities to the students. Later, he awarded shields and prizes among position holders students.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spent a busy day in Multan, where he attended various ceremonies and visited his constituency, before leaving for Islamabad.