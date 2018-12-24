Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly on Ch Parvez Elahi on Sunday said that silent diplomacy of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had played key role in ending diplomatic isolation of Pakistan.

“General Bajwa has played an effective role in pulling the country out of international isolation as Pakistan was facing very difficult situation till some time back”, he said in a Press statement.

He said that diplomatic coldness had even erupted in bilateral relation with friendly countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Iran in the past.

Parvez Elahi further stated that Army Chief General Bajwa visited these countries, held meetings with their leaders and removed their reservations.

“In the last 17 years, General Bajwa is first Army Chief who visited Iran and met its top leadership”, he said, adding, that as a result of these visits and meetings Pakistan’s relations with these countries had improved significantly.

He said that sincere efforts of General Bajwa for peace in Afghanistan were also proving fruitful as he has visited Afghanistan four times and his efforts were being appreciated internationally.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that meetings of General Bajwa with the high-level leadership of China regarding CPEC had played key role in restoration of the trust.

“Likewise, after his visits to Turkey, Egypt and Qatar Pakistan’s diplomatic relation have grown in warmness”.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor had also exposed India’s hostile propaganda against Pakistan and for the first time Indian leadership seemed to be on the back foot on diplomatic front.

He said that services of General Qamar Javed Bajwa for national security and solidarity of Pakistan had become an important chapter of country’s history to be remembered for long.