Pakistan has reiterated its support for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process in Afghanistan.

The commitment was expressed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his talks with Afghan President Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani in Kabul on Monday.

The Foreign Minister highlighted the need for greater synergy among regional countries to ensure long term peace and stability, in particular strengthening closer and effective linkages for greater connectivity, enhanced trade and exploitation of huge untapped natural and human resources in the region.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity is the most effective framework that provides practical avenues to address all issues of mutual interest.

The Afghan leadership while appreciating Pakistan's constructive role in furthering Afghan peace process, agreed to undertake joint steps for further strengthening of bilateral ties and agreed to expand cooperation and coordination against terrorism.

During the talks, the Foreign Minister was also accompanied by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other high ranking officials.