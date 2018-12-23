Share:

The decision of converting the Prime Minister (PM) House into a university might not work out in favour of the government. This is so because the move requires a vote of confidence not just in the National Assembly (NA), where the ruling party and its coalition members are in greater numbers, but also in the Senate, where the government does not have the required numbers. This setback has prompted another approach which is to convert the PM House into a thinktank which will be known as the Institute of Advanced Studies (IAS) and will deal with four core disciplines - governance, development, technology and climate change.

The correspondence between governments and thinktanks have always proved very beneficial because thinktanks act as a source of research and information based on which the government can make informed decisions. The four key areas that have been highlighted by the government are those which are key to governing any state and inclusion of technology and climate change shows the understanding to modernise the current setup according to the changes of time. With that being said, the initial plan was to convert the place into a university which cannot be followed through due to the lack of numbers. The first step now should be to inform the masses that it will function as a thinktank and not as a university. The plan to offer Ph.D. courses later sometime in the future also again depends on the charter being approved not just by the parliament but also accredited by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

In the two day conference set up to launch the university, experts from several fields gathered to highlight the importance of research and discourse and showed trust in the initiative. The goal now should not just be to provide these capable individuals a space to carry out their work but also increase correspondence with the government to ensure that their works do not just remain on papers but are also translated into policies. The biggest problem plaguing thinktanks anywhere is the influence that political actors exercise over them - resulting in skewed narratives and hidden agendas. If accountability and transparency are the core values of this government, the setting up of a think-tank should follow the same framework and no foreign influence should be able to tweak the work which will help Pakistan gain some ground in the next couple of years.